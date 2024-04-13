International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $12.89 Million in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACES stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

