International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 141,244 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9,700.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,244 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.