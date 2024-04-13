International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 101,327 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $11,033,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $9,481,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,295,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 370,172 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,356,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,209,000.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $12.46 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -1,754.55%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

