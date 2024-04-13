International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.11

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.11 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.53). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.55), with a volume of 3,335,060 shares trading hands.

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,456.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.11.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. This represents a yield of 3.24%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,000.00%.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Articles

