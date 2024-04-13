Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.14. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 757,889 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $619.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

