Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.38% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 46,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

GTO opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

