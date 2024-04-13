Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 23,549 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 16,418 put options.

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.11 on Friday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,059,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 295.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

