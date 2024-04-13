iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Up to $63.35

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.35, but opened at $64.98. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 919,612 shares changing hands.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.