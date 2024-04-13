Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $62.00 at Evercore ISI

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.