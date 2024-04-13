James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.85

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 198.85 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.56). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.47), with a volume of 113,434 shares changing hands.

James Halstead Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £812.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.85.

James Halstead Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. James Halstead’s payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

