Jay Flynn Sells 6,114 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 2.4 %

WLY opened at $37.12 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.