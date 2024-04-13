JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Cut to $23.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JKS. StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKS

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

NYSE:JKS opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after acquiring an additional 493,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.