JMP Securities Increases Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $50.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday.

Pharvaris stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -3.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

