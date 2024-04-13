JMP Securities Increases Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $50.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday.
Pharvaris Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter.
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
