JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $365.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $310.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.37. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

