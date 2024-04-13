JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EGP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.36.

EGP opened at $171.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 726,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,803,000 after purchasing an additional 81,798 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

