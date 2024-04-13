JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.67

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.67 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.71). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.68), with a volume of 503,955 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3,325.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.

In related news, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 13,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £16,770 ($21,225.16). Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

