JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,164 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.