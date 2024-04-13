Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.07. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 104,618 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 722,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

