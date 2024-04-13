Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.59

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $19.06. Kanzhun shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 7,660,800 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BZ shares. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
