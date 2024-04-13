Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.59

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $19.06. Kanzhun shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 7,660,800 shares.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BZ shares. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on BZ

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.