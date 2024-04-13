KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $13.16 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

