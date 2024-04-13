Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Get Kenvue alerts:

KVUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.