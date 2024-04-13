Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.01. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 34,540 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $684.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.44 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 27.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

