Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Shares Gap Down to $74.80

Shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.80, but opened at $73.00. Korro Bio shares last traded at $73.95, with a volume of 3,151 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRRO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a market cap of $601.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $4,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

