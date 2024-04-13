Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 66,442 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,038 shares of company stock worth $738,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.21 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

