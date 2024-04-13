KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.93

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.49. KVH Industries shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 103,390 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

KVH Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 7,440.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 7,222.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

