Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after acquiring an additional 317,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,673,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.27.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $957.04 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $482.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $940.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $789.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

