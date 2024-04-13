Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $196.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Separately, Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

