Lauren Young Sells 16,649,197 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Young sold 16,649,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $192,797,701.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,777,763 shares in the company, valued at $55,326,495.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lauren Young also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.41.
Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CCCS
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CCC Intelligent Solutions
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.