Lauren Young Sells 16,649,197 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Young sold 16,649,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $192,797,701.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,777,763 shares in the company, valued at $55,326,495.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lauren Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

