Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,670,691 shares in the company, valued at $43,571,102.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $142,964.52.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $185,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $195,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $828.12 million, a PE ratio of -363.33 and a beta of 0.94. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grid Dynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 130,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 396,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.