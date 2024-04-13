Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 3,996,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,653.5 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Li Ning stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

