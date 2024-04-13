Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 3,996,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,653.5 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Li Ning stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $7.97.
About Li Ning
