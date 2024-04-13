Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNW. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,878,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $359,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,450.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNW opened at $92.92 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

