Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE LNC opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.