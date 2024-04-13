Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Evercore ISI

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.