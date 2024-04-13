Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.57 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $355.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

