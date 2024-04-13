M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $751.81

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.81 ($9.52) and traded as high as GBX 881.70 ($11.16). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.45), with a volume of 71,461 shares changing hands.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 780.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 752.25. The company has a market capitalization of £439.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.73 and a beta of 0.67.

M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.41) per share. This is a boost from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,844.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 4,649 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.23), for a total transaction of £37,563.92 ($47,543.25). 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company operates through Plantation Indonesia, Property Malaysia, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

