Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Rating Reiterated by Moffett Nathanson

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CART

Maplebear Price Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,139,290.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,277,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and sold 998,592 shares worth $28,401,288. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.