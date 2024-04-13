Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $45.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.61.

MRO stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 221,388 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,527,000 after buying an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 849,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

