Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $207.00 at Scotiabank

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $175.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $208.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

