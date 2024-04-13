Mark Adams Buys 10,000 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

