Mark S. Demilio Sells 1,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $255.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.84.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in RH by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in RH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RH by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.