Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.95. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 6,100 shares.

The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.86%.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

