Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $218.00 at Evercore ISI

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $212.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMC opened at $198.07 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

