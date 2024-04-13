Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MA opened at $465.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

