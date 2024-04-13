Mathew Watson Sells 3,520 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.5 %

Best Buy stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $329,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

