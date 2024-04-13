Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Up to $108.85

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.85, but opened at $112.91. Matson shares last traded at $112.47, with a volume of 5,424 shares changing hands.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

Matson Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.