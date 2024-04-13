McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.17.

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.39 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.99 and a 200-day moving average of $280.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

