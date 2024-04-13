MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.87% of MDU Resources Group worth $35,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 986.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 483,358 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after buying an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

