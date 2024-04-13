MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.64. MediciNova shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 57,720 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MediciNova Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.75.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MediciNova by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MediciNova by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

