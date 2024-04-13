MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

