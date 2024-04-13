MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 95.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.27.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $541.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

